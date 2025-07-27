Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $379.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

