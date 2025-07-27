Alteri Wealth LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alteri Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

