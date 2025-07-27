Alteri Wealth LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alteri Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IWF stock opened at $439.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $440.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

