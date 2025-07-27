RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 0.7% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

