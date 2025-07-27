Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

CIBR opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

