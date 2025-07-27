Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $586.04. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

