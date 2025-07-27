Alteri Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $36.04 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

