Alteri Wealth LLC Buys 28,428 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 376,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

