Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 83,374 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

