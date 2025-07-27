Alteri Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Alteri Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

PGR opened at $250.22 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average of $266.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

