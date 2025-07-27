Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $601.55 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $618.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

