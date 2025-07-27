AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.03. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.