AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,137 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 131,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,200.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430,680 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,642,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,732,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $73.35.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

