AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 365,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 475,730 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 7.2%

FDEC opened at $47.62 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

