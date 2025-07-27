Burney Co. Invests $164,000 in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Deluxe by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 408,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 103,989 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

