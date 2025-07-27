Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

