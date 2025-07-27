Burney Co. Buys Shares of 1,796 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,526,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,351,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.74.

PLD opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

