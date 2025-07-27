Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock opened at $447.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.82. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

