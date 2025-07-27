Burney Co. Has $286,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 263.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

