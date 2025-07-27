Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Burney Co. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

