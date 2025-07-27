Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

