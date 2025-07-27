Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,462.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 60.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 29.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 58.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HUBB opened at $442.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

