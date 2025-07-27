Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Nordson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 75,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Nordson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8%

Nordson stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

