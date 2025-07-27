Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $235.28 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.70.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

