Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.