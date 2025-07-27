Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,570,000 after purchasing an additional 644,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $161.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

