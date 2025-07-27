First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 2.5%

FSLR stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.73.

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.