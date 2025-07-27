First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.95 Per Share

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. This is a 875.0% increase from First Citizens Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of OTC:FIZN opened at $69.75 on Friday. First Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

