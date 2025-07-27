First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.95 Per Share

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. This is a 875.0% increase from First Citizens Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FIZN opened at $69.75 on Friday. First Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens Bancshares
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.