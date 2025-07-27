First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 29th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

FHB opened at $25.42 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,034.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,630 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 425,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

