NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.