Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SSD opened at $165.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

