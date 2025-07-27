360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 6th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.