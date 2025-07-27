Advantage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Main Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 414,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SECT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Main Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $59.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.