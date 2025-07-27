Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $20.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

