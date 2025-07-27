Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7534 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a 13.6% increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of SGAPY opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.24.
