Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7534 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a 13.6% increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SGAPY opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.