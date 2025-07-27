Commonwealth Business Bank (CBBI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 22nd

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Commonwealth Business Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Commonwealth Business Bank has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Get Commonwealth Business Bank alerts:

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Commonwealth Business Bank Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.