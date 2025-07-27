Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $263.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

