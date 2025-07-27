Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 362 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 569,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,133.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.04. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.