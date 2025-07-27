MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,133,000 after acquiring an additional 461,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,452,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,533,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $576.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.34 and its 200 day moving average is $490.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $540.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

