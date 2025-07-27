MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

