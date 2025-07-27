MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

