Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

