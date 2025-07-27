MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

