Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

