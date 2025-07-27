6,259 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 over the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

