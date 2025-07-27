Comparing Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -16.58% N/A -8.57% Bridger Aerospace Group -10.13% N/A -3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.64 -$11.82 billion ($17.92) -13.00 Bridger Aerospace Group $108.75 million 0.93 -$15.57 million ($0.79) -2.33

This table compares Boeing and Bridger Aerospace Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bridger Aerospace Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boeing and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 3 3 17 2 2.72 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $221.55, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.33%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Boeing.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Boeing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

