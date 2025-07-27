Reviewing Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 58.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Farmer Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 3.18% 23.27% 6.28% Farmer Brothers -4.20% -26.00% -6.06%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Farmer Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 0.00 Farmer Brothers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmer Brothers has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Farmer Brothers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.24 billion 0.74 $33.94 million $1.78 22.43 Farmer Brothers $341.54 million 0.11 -$3.88 million ($0.68) -2.57

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers. Farmer Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Farmer Brothers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide name-brand supplements, as well as private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers; and books and handouts. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark, as well as Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Health Hotline trademarks. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

