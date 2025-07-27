Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03. 2,510,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,853,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTX. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,731,903. This trade represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $694,182.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,846,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,594,541. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,990,082 shares of company stock valued at $52,389,252. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

