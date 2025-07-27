Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2791251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.78 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

