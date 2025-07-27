Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.